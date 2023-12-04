Blackmail foiled: Man, who threatened ex-gf with sex videos, her nude photos, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man, who tried to blackmail his former girlfriend by threatening to spread her nude photos and their sex videos online if she would not have sex with him, ended up in jail and would be facing a grave coercion case.

According to the Minglanilla Police Station, a complaint of grave coercion in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 has already been filed against Karl Angelou Rubic of Minglanilla town.

READ: Man, 19, accused of offering and selling sex videos, nabbed in Cebu City

Complaint filed

The complaint was filed today by the Minglanilla Police.

Rubic was arrested on Friday, December 1, after his former girlfriend sought police assistance when Rubic allegedly threatened to spread her nude photos and their sex videos online if she would not meet him and have sex with him.

Rubic allegedly relayed this threat to a mutual friend of Rubic and his former girlfriend where Rubic also allegedly sent nude photos and their sex videos to their mutual friend through messenger.

READ: Foreign national arrested for “spreading” nude photos and videos of minor online

Blackmail threat condition

Aside from that, Rubic also relayed that one of the condition for his not spreading the sex videos and nude photos was for her ex-girlfriend to unblock him in her Facebook account.

The friend told Rubic’s former girlfriend about this threat and then they went to the Minglanilla Police Station where they asked for police help.

The Minglanilla Police then set up an entrapment operation against Rubic, who was arrested and jailed at the Minglanilla Police Station.

READ: Man gets life term over nude photos of minor

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP