Fuel prices in gas stations in Cebu City as of Dec. 5, diesel down by 30 centavos per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists this week can expect a slight increase in some fuel prices, effective on December 5, Tuesday.

Local oil firms announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline will increase by 30 centavos per liter while the keroseone will rise by 20 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, there will be a rollback for diesel by 30 centavos per liter.

In the previous week, the price of kerosene increased by 65 centavos per liter while the diesel rose by 30 centavos per liter.

According to the reports, the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau said that the price adjustment was done to further supply cuts from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that will be announced later this week.

According to the reports, Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero said that increase was a result of a “storm-related drop in Kazakhstan oil output and softer US dollar and decline in US inventories.”

The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of December 5, 2023:

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.75

V-Power Gasoline – P68.28

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.90

V-Power Diesel – P68.80

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.85

V-Power Diesel – P68.75

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.75

V-Power Gasoline – P70.68

V-Power Racing – P72.68

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P57.65

XTRA Advance – P61.45

XCS – P62.25

Gaas – P75.17

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.15

V-Power Gasoline – P70.05

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.19

V-Power Diesel – P67.09

Shell Gas Station (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P67.05

V-Power Gasoline – P71.63

Fuel Save Diesel – P62.70

V-Power Diesel – P69.60

V-Power Racing – P76.03

