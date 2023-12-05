Cebu Daily Newscast: Bar Exams 2023: Cebu university graduate is No. 8 among 3,812 passers

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

A graduate of the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) landed in the top 10 of the 2023 Bar Exams.

Paulo Batulan topped the 10,387 aspiring lawyers who took the three-day examinations in September.

He garnered a score of 88.25 percent to get the No. 8 spot among 3,812 passers of the Bar exams.

This year the No. 1 topnotcher is Ephraim Porciuncula Bie who is from University of Santo Tomas (UST), who got a score of 89.2625 percent.

Because of his addiction to online gambling, a 31-year-old man along with two others, allegedly robbed his acquaintances from General Santos City.

Less than 24 hours since the robbery took place in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, police arrested the three suspects on Tuesday morning, December 5.

One of the alleged suspects, who at first claimed to be among the victims, was held by the police for questioning shortly after the robbery happened at past 5 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jay Ar Miraflor Palermo, a buy and sell agent and a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

Helen Cabrera Durado was devastated when her fur baby, whom she named Benjie, died on Saturday, December 2.

Durado, a resident of Aliño Compound in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City, said that Benjie, who was looking very weak, came to her as she was standing outside of their house at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, “as if asking for help.”

She tried to comfort her pet for seven years, but he later on died after he suffered from seizures.

The 2 skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard will not be relocated but demolished, the project manager of the Cebu City Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) confirmed on Monday, December 4.

The clearing operation is set for December 8, which is chosen to coincide with a special non-working holiday, the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Engineer Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, said that the project’s compliance with Mayor Michael Rama’s directive to remove structures before his return from Australia on December 20.

