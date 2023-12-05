Bar Exams 2023: List of passers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Supreme Court has recently released the successful list of passers of the 2023 Bar Exam.

Out of the 10,387 takers, a select few emerged as outstanding performers.

Here are the top 20 bar exam passers.

See the full list here:

RELATED STORIES

Bar Exams 2023: Cebu university graduate is No. 8 among 3,812 passers

2023 Bar exam produces 3,812 new lawyers in PH

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP