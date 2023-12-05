Bar Exams 2023: List of passers
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Supreme Court has recently released the successful list of passers of the 2023 Bar Exam.
Out of the 10,387 takers, a select few emerged as outstanding performers.
Here are the top 20 bar exam passers.
See the full list here:
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (1/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/1oDFxFarRJ
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
