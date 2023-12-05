PMI’s Floriezyl Echavez-Podot now a lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ top honcho Floriezyl Echavez-Podot isn’t just reaping success in the ring, but also in the world of lawyering.

Podot was one of the 3,812 examinees who passed the grueling 2023 Bar examination. A total of 10,387 examinees took the Bar exams this year.

Before passing the Bar Exams, the Boholano boxing patron was already a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), adding another feather to his already decorated cap.

For those who aren’t familiar with Podot, he is the manager and promoter of one of the Philippines’ current top boxing outfit, the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

He was one of the few people who helped the ascension of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable into the international boxing scene in roughly three years.

Podot and his team took the risk of promoting bubble-type boxing events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

As of today, they have successfully staged 12 top-notch boxing fight cards under PMI’s “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series that features Boholano prospects and champions.

Last November 4, 2023, Podot and PMI successfully staged “Kumong Bol-Anon 12” in Tagbilaran City Bohol.

One of their banner boxers, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global junior flyweight title against Venezuelan veteran Ronald Chacon by unanimous decision in the main event.

Besides Suganob, PMI under Podot’s leadership produced numerous regional champions such as Virgel Vitor, Shane Gentallan, Jhunrille Castino, and Jake Amparo.

After taking the 2023 Bar Exams, Podot will concentrate on promoting the December 28, 2023, slam-bang affair between Amparo and former world champion Pedro Taduran for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title eliminator.

RELATED STORIES

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions eyes expansion plans outside Bohol

Suganob outclasses tough Venezuelan foe, wrests WBO Global light flyweight strap

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP