PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions eyes expansion plans outside Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The resounding success of “Kumong Bol-Anon 7” of the Tagbilaran-based PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions motivated its promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, to push through with their expansion plans outside Bohol.

The 13-bout fight card of “Kumong Bol-Anon 7” last September 9, 2022, in the Municipality of Dimiao yielded the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title.

This as, PMI’s rising prospect Virgel “Valiente” Vitor scored a sensational third-round knockout against Arnon Yupang of Thailand in the main event.

Vitor became the newest addition to PMI’s growing number of regional champions, joining the likes of world-rated and reigning IBF Youth light flyweight champion Regie Suganob, WBF Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Jake Amparo, and WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion Jhunrille Castino.

Expansion plans

For Podot, they are now planning to expand either in Cebu or in Mindanao in the future.

Podot credited their success not just to their boxers that won all their respective matches on the fight card.

He also credited the production and the local boxing fans’ tremendous support of “Kumong Bol-Anon 7.”

Boholano boxing fans were treated to a top-caliber production likened to the defunct “Pinoy Pride” boxing series of ALA Promotions in Cebu, thanks to the latter’s former matchmaker and chief trainer Edito “ALA” Villamor who supervised the production behind the scenes.

“Gwapo kaayo, ang preparation, makita nato ang gidaghan sa tawo. Nigawas gyud nga nindot atong promotions, labi na naa ang support sa LGU. Malampuson jud atong promotions,” said Podot.

(Our preparation was great, we can see how many watched the fights. Our great promotions showed clearly, especially that the LGU supported us. Our promotions were a success.)

“Mao to atong aim jud, naa na ta kaistorya nga promotions nga lain, pwede nato ipromote either in Cebu or in Mindanao. We will expand Kumong Bol-Anon to other provinces in the future,” he said.

(That is our aim, that we can talk with other promotions that we can promote either in Cebu or in Mindanao. We will expand Kumong Bol-anon to other provinces in the future.)

‘Kumong Bol-Anon 8’ in the works

Podot also revealed that they are already brewing the fight card for the “Kumong Bol-Anon 8,” tentatively slated in December which will likely pit either of the four PMI Bohol Boxing Stable champions.

“Kahibawo na sila naa ta duwa sa December. Atong tan-awon unsay angay para nila. Ato jud labwan ang nahitabo karon. Dili man pwede nga moubos atong quality sa fights ug promotions. So, expected na nga mas gahi ang kontra atong mahatag nila,” Podot said.

(They know that they have fights this December. We will see the right opponent for them. We will surpass what happened now. We cannot let the quality of fights and promotions to go lower. So, it is expected that the opponents that we will give them will be stronger.)

