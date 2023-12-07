Skywalk fronting CNU to be closed for public use as demolition starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The deconstruction of the skywalk fronting Cebu Normal University (CNU) along Osmeña Boulevard started today, December 7, 2023.

As such, public access to the skywalk is now unavailable and road closures are now being implemented.

Engineer Norvin Imbong, the project manager of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), announced that the team would dismantle the roofings and railings today.

He stated that a full road closure would be enforced during the actual demolition of the entire skywalk.

Moreover, Imbong mentioned they would implement a road lane closure to prevent accidents and ensure safety during the operation.

“Actually, kanang road closure… kung naay ga trabaho sa ibabaw unya kintahay nay mahulog ba, kung asa dapita ang trabahuon adto na lane na ang mahimong close. Butangan ug measures,” Imbong said on Thursday, December 7.

Imbong added that two days prior, they had already issued memos to different establishments regarding the demolition.

“Unya ang Facebook, naka issue nami ug advisory sa demolition,” he said.

He further said that it would take five days for the demolition of each skywalk.

On December 6, Raquel Arce, the head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that full road closure may likely to take effect early on Saturday, December 9.

Arce said that the first skywalk slated for demolition is the one situated near Cebu Normal University (CNU), and then followed by the skywalk adjacent to the Department of Health (DOH-7) office.

The removal of skywalks is a directive of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to expedite civil works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

