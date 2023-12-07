PRC: CTU, UST, top licensure exam for teachers

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 23,782 elementary teachers and 53,995 secondary teachers passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

These successful candidates are part of the 50,593 who took the elementary exam and the 95,969 who took the secondary exam last September 2023.

These numbers translate to 47 percent passing rate for the elementary level and 56 percent for the secondary level.

For the elementary level, University of Santo Tomas and Cebu Technological University (CTU) – Argao were the top performing schools, with 100 percent passing rates.

These institutions were followed by Philippine Normal University – Manila at 98 percent.

Sorsogon State University placed third with 97 percent.

For the secondary level, University of Santo Tomas again took first place as the top performing school, with a passing rate of 98 percent.

University of the Philippines – Diliman was at second place with 97 percent.

Philippine Normal University – Manila ranked third with 96.9 percent.

Dulce Angeline Arellano and Chelsea Tiaga, both from University of Santo Tomas, were the topnotchers for the elementary level.

They garnered a score of 94.6 percent.

They were followed by Joshua Marimuthu from Laguna University in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, who scored a 94.2 percent.

Three examinees tied for the third spot, with the same ratings of 94 percent.

They are Marichu Abregana of Cebu Technological University – Argao; Alma Brioso of Bicol University – Daraga; and Theresa Marie Cena of Silliman University.

Meanwhile, Trilbe Lizann Vasquez from University of the Philippines – Cebu was the topnotcher for the secondary level, scoring 94.8 percent.

Jaynel Barzo from University of Southern Mindanao – Kabacan took the second spot at 94.4 percent.

Matthew Kyle Oronce from University of the Philippines – Diliman scored a 94.2 percent, taking the third spot.

The exams were held on September 24 in 40 testing centers in the Philippines and in one venue in Bangkok, Thailand.

Of the elementary level examinees, 16,716 took the exam for the first time, while 7,066 are repeaters.

For the secondary level teachers, 39,979 passers are first-timers and 14,016 are repeaters.

