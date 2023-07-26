Cebu grad is topnotcher in July 2023 Interior Designers Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu graduate from the University of San Carlos (USC) is a topnotcher in  the July 2023 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers.

Ryan Japhet Albiso Gablines, a USC alumnus, ranked first in the recently concluded licensure exams after garnering an average rating of 87 percent.

Gablines is the lone Cebu-based graduate who made it to the Top 10 of the Interior Designers Licensure Examination. Gablines shares the top spot with University of the Philippines-Diliman graduate Jena Carla Edquila De Guzman.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on Tuesday, July 25.

The PRC also announced that 202 out of 443 passed the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers given by the Board of Interior Design in N.C.R., Cebu, and Davao this July 2023.

