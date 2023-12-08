SB19 members appear publicly for the first time after resolving group name ownership

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin from SB19 are riding high, having captivated audiences in their initial public appearances across various events. This comes shortly after successfully securing their group name in collaboration with their former label, ShowBT Philippines.

At an e-commerce platform awards show, Pablo and Stell showcased their vocal talents with solo performances, a duet of their song “Liham,” and a mini showdown featuring the smash hit “Gento.”

The 1Z Entertainment CEO did a cover of JK Labajo’s “Ere,” while “The Voice Generations” coach performed his own renditions of “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars and “Marvin Gaye” by Charlie Puth.

Pablo and Stell then joined forces for a duet of their 2023 song “Liham,” as seen on CinemaBravo’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

“It’s Showtime” mainstay host Vice Ganda, who was also present at the awards show, shared a photo of himself with the P-pop idols on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Josh and Justin made a surprise appearance at a Christmas party of a consumer goods company, where they also did a short performance of “Gento.”

A video of Josh and Justin’s appearance was posted by one @castrotrix on Instagram, and was reshared by several fan accounts including one @joshxjah on X.

Ken, on the other hand, delighted fans with a “Moving Closer” performance on the Wish 107.5 Bus. The video was uploaded by one JustinTime on their YouTube channel.

SB19 has yet to make their first public appearance as a group, as of this writing. They are set to perform at the upcoming Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14.

The quintet’s solo appearances came shortly after their company 1Z Entertainment announced it settled the ownership of their group name with their former agency ShowBT Philippines after an “amicable agreement.”

