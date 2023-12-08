Pagasa: Fair weather expected over long weekend in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) predicts favorable and clear weather in numerous regions across the country this Friday and throughout the long weekend.

According to the weather bureau, a major portion of the country, including Metro Manila, can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, attributed to the easterlies.

Pagasa also forecast that only Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

According to Pagasa, the country’s weather conditions may continue and a warm temperature is expected until the next few days.

“Wala pa rin tayong mino-monitor na ano mang low pressure area o bagyo. Posible nga na itong long weekend na ‘to, hanggang linggo, maliit yung tiyansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo,” weather specialist Obet Badrina said in their morning weather forecast.

(We are still not monitoring any low pressure area or tropical depression. It is possible that this long weekend, until Sunday, the chance of having a tropical depression is low.)

“Asahan natin na mainit na panahon ang mararanasan sa mga susunod na araw, pero possible pa rin yung mga rain showers na may kasamang thunderstorms dahil pa rin sa pag-iral ng localized thunderstorms sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa,” he added.

(Let us expect warm weather in the next few days, but rain showers with thunderstorms are still possible due to localized thunderstorms in different parts of the country.)

Meanwhile, with the weakened northeast monsoon, the weather bureau noted that no gale warning was raised in any part of the country. / clorenciana

