Marcos says he ‘ran out of steam’ after US trip

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed on Friday, November 24, that he experienced a decline in energy after his trip to the United States (US).

The President could not attend the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) on Thursday (Nov 23) and had reportedly been under the weather.

“I basically just ran out of steam yesterday. I was not able to recover from the trip. I needed rest. I’m fine now. Thank you for your concern,” he said in an ambush interview in Taguig City.

Three days after the President had flown back from the US for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, he flew to General Santos City, where a magnitude 6.8 earthquake had struck on November 17.

PBBM was set to deliver a speech at the APPF in the evening of the same day. Needing rest, First Lady Liza Marcos attended the event instead.

