PRO-7: P828M drugs seized during 11-month operations in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P800,000,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by police in Central Visayas from January to November this year.

This was achieved during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) from January 1 to November 26, 2023.

Data from PRO-7 showed that a total of 5,892 anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted during that period which led to the arrests of 7,154 suspects.

From these operations, authorities confiscated shabu weighing 119,529.14 grams and 5,348.14 grams of dried marijuana leaves.

Meanwhile, 38,705 grams of marijuana stalks were recovered.

They also seized 50 ampules of an analgesic or painkiller called Nubain (nalbuphine hydrochloride).

The confiscated drugs for the 11-month SACLEO had a total estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P828,931,949.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, said that the seizure of a significant amount of dangerous drugs would show that the police had continuously exerted efforts in catching drug personalities in the region.

“This will tell us nga ang atung gubat batok sa illegal nga drugas nagpabiling relentless ug focused. But, on the other hand, this will also tell us nga naa pa gihapon tay challenge sa illegal drugs supply nato,” he said.

(This will tell us that our war against illegal drugs have remained relentless and focused. But, on the other hand, this will also tell us that we still have a challenge in our illegal drugs supply.)

Pelare said that in comparison to last year, the number of drug suspects arrested went up by 8 percent.

While the amount of confiscated drugs decreased by 30 percent.

According to Pelare, the assessment of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) disclosed that the supply of drugs in the region is less than it was in 2022.

On the other hand, the PRO-7 arrested a total of 7,565 wanted persons during the same period of time.

Among these, 948 are referred to as Most Wanted Persons while 6,617 are other Wanted Persons.

For their campaign against loose firearms, police personnel confiscated a total of 3,902 firearms and 15,821 ammunitions.

During these operations, 968 persons were sent to jail for possession of loose firearms.

PRO-7 revealed that they recorded a total of 3,463 index crimes in Central Visayas for this year.

This number is 5.97 percent less than the 3,670 index crimes recorded in the year 2022.

P148.3M shabu seized in Cebu province

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) seized 21,813 grams of shabu worth around P148,300,000 from January to November this year.

This was after a total of 1,815 operations were conducted in the province and operatives a 2,163 drug personalities.

Operatives also confiscated 13,816 stalks of marijuana valued at P5.6 million.

During the same period, authorities served 2,622 arrest warrants in their 2,294 operations.

Through these, 230 most wanted persons and 2,055 other wanted persons were caught and brought to jail for their alleged crimes.

For their campaign against illegal possession of firearms, CPPO apprehended 329 individuals and confiscated 24 explosives and 407 weapons. Meanwhile, 1,654 firearms were surrendered to police.

