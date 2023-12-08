Cebu Daily Newscast: PRO-7: P828M drugs seized during 11-month operations in CV

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Police in Central Visayas said more than P800 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from January to November this year.

This was achieved during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas from January 1 to November 26, 2023.

Data from PRO-7 showed that a total of 5,892 anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted during said period which led to the arrest of 7,154 suspects.

From these operations, authorities confiscated shabu weighing 119,529.14 grams and 5,348.14 grams of dried marijuana leaves. Meanwhile, 38,705 marijuana stalks were also uprooted. They also seized 50 ampules of Nubain all worth P828,931,949.

The manhunt for those who killed Police Corporal Ryan Langudio Baculi during a buy-bust operation in Cebu City, will never stop until the killers are behind bars.

This was the promise of Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

Baculi was gunned down by suspected drug dealers when the latter sensed that they were dealing with a police officer during a drug sting last November 15.

Pelare assured the public that they are still conducting a dedicated operation in order to give justice to the multi-awarded police officer who lost his life while performing his duties.

He added that they have received reports that the alleged killers, Atong Rafols and Ramil Salazar, are still hiding in Cebu City four weeks after they shot and killed Baculi in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

After garnering several awards early this year at the 10th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA), CDN Digital achieved another significant feat, after one of its editors was named an Elevate Scholar by the International News Media Association (INMA).

Brian Mikhael J. Ochoa, one of the senior copy editors of CDN Digital, has been selected as one of the Elevate Scholars by INMA, which is in collaboration with the Google News Initiative.

“Learning at my age is truly thrilling; it’s never too late to embrace new knowledge and grow,” Ochoa said.

This recognition comes as part of the global initiative to nurture and support emerging talents in the media industry. The announcement was made following the selection of 50 media professionals worldwide for the Elevate Scholarships, as detailed in the INMA press release.

Ug sa balitang showbiz, bisan pa nga si Annabelle Rama wala dayon niconfirm o deny sa hugong-hugong nga panagbuwag sa iyang anak nga si Richard Gutierrez ug ni Sarah Lahbati, niingon ang Gutierrez matriarch nga ang aktor nag-istar na sa iyang balay sud na sa usa ka buwan.

Nidugang usab si Annabelle nga si Richard mobalhin og balay sa Alabang igkahuman sa Pasko. Gi klaro usab niini nga ang mga anak sa managtiayon nga silang Zion ug Kai, naa nag-istar sa actor.

Bisan ug wa niya panganli si Sarah apan klaro kaayo nga mao kini ang yang gipuntirya sa dihang iyang giingnan ang reporter nga si MJ Felipe nga, “Nakikita mo naman ‘diba?… Si Richard trabaho nang trabaho, ‘yung isa nagwawaldas ng pera. ‘Yun lang ang masasabi ko diyan.”

Matud pa ni Annabelle nga bisan pa sa iyang pagsubsob sa pagtrabaho, si Richard gisugat noon og away pag-abot niini sa Manila.

