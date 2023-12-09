Pagasa-Mactan warns of intense heat in next five days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos, especially those with pre-existing conditions, are advised to avoid too much exposure to the sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as this may have harmful effects on the body.

Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said the warm weather with heat index ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius is expected in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas in the next five days.

“Kining 37 degrees celsius na heat index delikado nani sa mga tawo [nga] with comorbidity, katong duna nay mga sakit daan. So they must take precautionary measures gyud,” Quiblat said.

“Likayan gyud ang long exposure to the sun, more than 20 minutes, aning mga orasa kay possible na nga magka heat stroke, head cramps. Samot na [nga] mo close to 40 degrees Celsius na ang heat index,” he added.

Quiblat also warned that despite the hot temperature in the coming days, the possibility of rain showers may also be experienced due to the easterlies.

“Although generally init gyud nga panahon, naa gyuy higayon pod na naay pag ulan due to formation sa cloudiness. So atong bantayan ani, init ug ulan,” Quiblat said.

He urge Cebuanos to always bring their umbrellas with them when going outdoors and to always monitor Pagasa advisories.

