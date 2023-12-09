Michelle Dee miangkon nga gimingaw kang Miss Thailand apan managhigala ra kuno sila 

Mura og walay kahigayunan ang pangagpas sa uban nga pwedeng magkarelasyon sila si Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee ug Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild.

Apan bisan pa man niini, mipahibaw si Michelle nga pwede nga magkakuyog sila ni Anntonia sa ilang mga future projects.

“We’ve gotten some inquiries to collaborate together. I’m not at liberty to say but let’s just keep our fingers crossed that it happens, it pushes through,” sey pa ni Michelle sa iyang interview kauban si Dyan Castillejo.

“But ultimately it was mission accomplished for both of us because what we wanted to do was really unite the fans.”

“Right now our supporters, the Philippines and Thailand, have never been this close. It’s an amazing feeling to be able to really just spread love and kindness,” dugang pa ni Michelle.

Apan giklaro ni Michelle nga kutob ra gyud sa panaghigala ang ilang relasyon ni Anntonia.

“She is in a very serious long-term relationship. I respect them and I wish them the best. Of course, it’s really just work. It’s really just making sure that our fans are united.”

“But the friendship is real, the friendship is genuine. So it’s hard to put labels on it other than friends because we are just really close friends at this point,” sey pa ni Michelle.

Dugang niya, “You know what came out of, what started from a war has just been filled with so much love and honestly since magkasama kami all the time, I do miss her.”

“I miss her energy, I miss doing TikToks with her just having fun, going live. But you know I’m sure we will be able to to that again soon.”

