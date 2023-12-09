Ando, Diaz fell short in Qatar Grand Prix

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s top weightlifting bets, Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando, came up short in their International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II campaign in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Diaz failed to complete her attempts, while Ando settled for 11th place in the women’s 59-kilogram division group A.

Cebu’s Ando finished with a total of 215-kilogram lift, while Diaz only lifted 100 kgs in the snatch. She was no longer able to continue to the clean & jerk due to unknown circumstances.

Ando lifted 95 kgs in the snatch and 120 kgs in the clean & jerk.

Top bet Shifang Lou of China bagged the bronze medal with her 247 kgs total lift. She had 108 kgs in snatch and 139 kgs in the clean & jerk.

North Korea’s Gyong Kim Il earned the bronze medal with 243 kgs total lift. Il had 104 kgs in snatch and 129 kgs in the clean & jerk.

Canada’s Maude Charron snagged the bronze medal with 230kgs total lift. Charron finished with 104 kgs and 129 kgs in the snatch and the clean & jerk, respectively.

The Philippine weightlifting team sent by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) had two silver medals courtesy of Cebuano John Febuar Ceniza in the 61 kgs Group A and Rose Jean Ramos in the women’s 45 kgs women’s Group A.

The remaining Filipino weightlifters, who are set to compete in the IWF Grand Prix II in Doha Qatar, are Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon.

They will compete on December 12 in the 71 kgs women’s division against Canada, China, Vietnam, Untied States, Italy, and Great Britain.

