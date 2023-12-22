22-year-old man caught with shabu and firearm in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 22,2023 - 08:29 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old man will be spending his Christmas in jail rather than the comfort of his own home, as he was apprehended in Cebu City for possession of suspected shabu and a firearm.

The arrest occurred during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, in the early hours of Friday morning on December 22, 2023.

Shabu and unlicensed gun

The man in question, identified as Adonis Rosialda Mori Jr., was found with P3,740 worth of shabu and a gun.

Mori, an unemployed resident of Sitio Silangan 1 in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City, was taken into custody following a buy-bust operation conducted by the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Waterfront Police Station at around 1:20 a.m. in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero.

A police report revealed that authorities confiscated 11 small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu during the buy-bust. The seized illegal drugs had an estimated weight of 0.55 grams, with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P3,740.

Shabu turned over to PNP lab for more testing

Aside from the suspected shabu, Mori was found in possession of a .38 caliber revolver, reportedly without a license.

The confiscated illegal drug evidence has been submitted to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Unit 7 for a chemical examination.

Mori is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Waterfront Police Station, awaiting the filing of appropriate charges against him.

According to the police, Mori is likely to face charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs, as well as possession of loose firearm.

