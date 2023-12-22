Here are the day’s top stories in this Friday’s edition of Cebu Daily Newscast:

3 flyovers in Cebu City to adopt one-way scheme during peak hours

Three flyovers in Cebu City are set to adopt a one-way scheme during peak hours starting on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in a bid to ease traffic during peak hours.

A one-way flyover scheme will be implemented in the flyovers near Ayala, Tesda, and Foodland in Banilad.

All three flyovers will be one-way to the city proper in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will be one-way to Banilad and Talamban in the afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A 38-year-old man, who was caught allegedly sniffing shabu in the comfort room of the Executive Building of the Cebu City Hall, will spend Christmas Day and the New Year and even longer in jail.

The man identified as Jay Arvin Quimson of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City was detained at the Waterfront Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office.

This was after he was allegedly caught sniffing shabu inside the comfort room of the City Hall’s Executive Building on December 19.

Aside from that a pack and illegal drugs paraphernalia like a tooter and a lighter, were confiscated from his possession.

Quimson was then turned over to the Waterfront Police Station where he has been detained since his arrest.

The much-anticipated Christmas bonus for Cebu City government employees, worth P20,000 each, will be distributed today, December 22.

This announcement was confirmed by Cebu City Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia and Lawyer Collin Rosell, the city administrator, in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Friday, December 22.

“Na announce na ni Mayor gahapon sa gabie nga karon na siya [bonus] ma-release. Tanang employees ma-release-san today, mao iya gi announce,” stated Rosell, echoing the Vice Mayor’s sentiments.

Nasagmuyo ang aktres nga si Herlene Budol human ma damay sa gubot kabahin sa alleged intimate conversations nila ni Rob Gomez ang iyang co-star sa “Magandang Dilag.”

Ang actress-beauty queen nagkanayon nga daghan siyang giatubang nga mga hinimo-himong issues sa pagkakaron apan wa usab niya gikompirmar o gihimakak nga ila gyud ni Rob ang na leak nga convo.

“Bakit ako nakaladkad?” mao ang iyang pangutana sa iyang X page niadtong Miyerkules, Dec. 20, pila ka hours human ang posts sa social media pages ni Gomez gitangtang na.

“Showbiz nga talaga! ‘Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho, gagawan ka ng issue!” nagkanayon si Herlene Budol. (Oh, showbiz! People will make issues about you even when you’re just dedicated to your job.)

