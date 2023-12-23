Filipinas climb to 38th place in FIFA world rankings 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team is now ranked No. 38 in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings.

Filipinas ascended six places up in FIFA’s latest rankings as of December, a fitting end to their historic year in football.

It can be recalled that Filipinas etched history for competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time last July in New Zealand.

On top of that, they grabbed a win by stunning the host country, 1-0, on July 25, courtesy of forward Sarina Bolden, etching another historic milestone as the first FIFA Women’s World Cup win for the Philippines.

From 44th place in the last FIFA World rankings in August, Filipinas climbed six places up.

They are one of the six Asian nations who made it to FIFA’s Top 40 in the latest rankings.

The highest ranked Asian nation is Japan at the No. 8 spot followed by North Korea at 9th place. China is at the 19th place, while South Korea is at No. 20. Vietnam is a place higher than the Filipinas at the No. 37th spot.

Spain, the reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions, is at the top spot followed by the United States and France at second and third places, respectively.

Last August 24, two members of the Filipinas graced the PFF U19 National Championships in Cebu City. They were team captain Hali Long and goalkeeper Inna Palacios who were accompanied by PFF president Mariano “Nonong” V. Araneta, Jr.

