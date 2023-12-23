Bohol PDC approves Local Public Transport Route Plan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol aims to become the first province to have a Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) that is compliant with the new rules and regulations provided under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Lawyer John Titus Vistal, the provincial planning and development coordinator, presented Bohol’s LPTRP to the Provincial Development Council (PDC) during the full council meeting held last Dec. 19.

During the meeting that was presided by Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte, the PDC approved the endorsed the LPTRP to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Vistal said that the LPTRP specifies the modes of transport and the required number of units per mode that are needed to deliver land transport services in their province.

This would be used as the basis in determining the minimum requirement prescribed for the issuance of PUV franchises.

Vistal added that the LPTRP would also address transport concerns especially on intra-province routes for specific public utility vehicles.

After this was reviewed and approved by the LTFRB, Bohol will become the first province to comply with the government’s public utility modernization program.

In a statement, the provincial government said that “the speedy formulation of the plan was in response to the firm directive of Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado to enable the application of transport operators for franchises.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Butalid, president of the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Grab Philippines was planning to expand its operations in their province as an alternative to local transport and to help stabilize fare and standardize the transport sector.

