Primates, Boleras top SBL cagefest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Primates and the Boleras squad ruled the recently concluded Southworks Basketball League (SBL) cagefest held on December 22, 2023 at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.

The Primates eked out a thrilling victory against the Panthers, 91-90, in their finals match to clinch the title.

Samson Miguel Mansalay filled the stats sheet with 25 points, five steals, eight assists, and three rebounds, to help the Primates win the tournament’s title.

Mansalay’s spectacular outing eventually earned him the Finals “Most Valuable Player.”

Mansalay was also included into the tournament’s Mythical Five together with Papart Moncada, Kevin Reyes, Rey Diongzon, and Edward Coronado.

The SBL featured seven competing teams with the Primates beating the Eagles in the semifinals, while the Panthers edged the Lycans in their own semifinals showdown.

On the other hand, the Boleras topped the SBL 3×3 women’s title. Laine Bresette was honored as the MVP with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

