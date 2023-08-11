Danao Exclusive Basketball League playoffs get going

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much-awaited playoffs of the Danao Exclusive Basketball League (DEBL) will unfold tomorrow, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Danao Civic Center, north Cebu.

Eight teams are vying in the playoffs of Danao’s biggest homegrown amateur basketball tournament.

Tomorrow’s playoffs showdown features Bossing Dos versus St. Francis at 7:30 PM, while the K & B Auto Trading squares off with Ninety-Two Ventures 2023 at 8:30 PM. Both games are do-or-die with the winning team advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

The winning team between Bossing Dos and St. Francis will face J.M.A.A Engineering Services in the second round of playoffs.

Meanwhile, the winning team between K & B AUto Trading and Ninety-Two Ventures 2023 will play against TNR/Palaboy.

“The main objective for this league is to help Danawanons to showcase their talents in terms of Basketball. Aside from that, it’s the time for them to shine, to have experience, to have healthy life style, and to the most important is to fight against illegal drugs,” said league commissioner Rex Enriquez.

A total of 22 teams vied in the elimination round and was divided into two brackets. The tournament started last June.

Meanwhile, DEBL will host a star-studded exhibition game on August 26, 2023.

It will feature Team DEBL Danao selection versus Northball All Stars.

Northball All Stars is best known to field former PBA players including current Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros, JR Quiñahan, Paul Desiderio, Mac Cardona, , Marc Pingris, Cyrus Baguio, and Mac Tallo.

They will be joined by Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) rising star Kyt Jimenez, high flyer Poypoy Actub, Bambam Palanya, among others.

