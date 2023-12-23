LTO-5 recognizes motorcycle dealer

The Land Transportation Office in Bicol Region (LTO-5) has recognized a motorcycle dealer for the quality of service that they give to the public.

The recognition that was received by Du Ek Sam Inc. came year after the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office ordered dismissed the cyber libel case that former LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec filed against them and four other motorcycle dealers.

The other respondents of the cyber libel charge were Desmark Corporation, DES Marketing Inc., Premio Corporation, and DES Strong Inc. that are all owned by the Du Family.

Caindec has also accused these dealers of defrauding the government of millions of pesos from their motorcycle sales.

Engineer Carl Ryan Lim, President and CEO of Du Ek Sam, Inc., accepted the ‘Motorcycle Dealer of the Year’ award from LTO-5 Director Francisco Ranches Jr. during the Gabi ng Parangal held on December 7, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Du Ek Sam Inc. was cited for its “exceptional and quality service, and for its highest compliance to guidelines and standards prescribed by the LTO.”

Lim thanked LTO-5 for the recognition as he also shared his vision and commitment to continue to provide the best products and services to motorcycle enthusiast in the country.

Ranches, for his part, sent his congratulations to Du Ek Sam and the other awardees and their agency partners.

A crowd of about 200 people were at the Gabi ng Parangal 2023. This included LTO officials and personnel, motorcycle dealers, manufacturers, and distributors among others.

