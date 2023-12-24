Over 123,000 Filipinos benefit from Taiwan wage hike — Meco chief

MANILA, Philippines — Over 123,000 Filipino factory workers in Taiwan are expected to benefit from the country’s landmark minimum wage law starting January 1, 2024, Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) chairman Silvestre Bello III said on Sunday.

Bello said out of the 151,562 OFWs in Taiwan, the new wage law is expected to benefit 123,768 Filipino factory workers, and those who will be hired until December 31, 2023.

“Our OFWs in Taiwan will enjoy a good start of the new year with their wages being increased,” Bello said in a statement.

According to Bello, Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan passed the measure last week which imposes huge penalties on employers for non-compliance with employment contracts.

“We laud the initiative and good gesture of the Taiwanese government that benefit all workers, including our OFWs in Taiwan,” Bello also said.

Bello said the new Minimum Wage Act affirmed the wage increase approved by the nation’s labor ministry in October which raised the monthly minimum wage by 3.89 percent or NT$1,070 effective on the first day of January next year.

The new minimum wage will be NT$27,470 (P46,699) from NT$26,400 (P44,800), while the basic hourly rate will be NT$ 183 ((P325.5) from from NT$176 (P313), according to the Meco chairman.

Meco is the representative office of the Philippines in Taiwan which functions as a de facto embassy in the absence of diplomatic relations between Manila and Taipei due to the One China Policy.

