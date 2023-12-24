742 people evacuated due to floods in Cagayan town

TUGUEGARAO CITY —Disaster response officials reported Sunday, Dec. 24, that 742 people (237 families) were evacuated Saturday night, Dec. 23, when incessant rains spawned by the northeast monsoon triggered floods in low-lying areas in Allacapan town in Cagayan.

Most of the evacuees, some 227 families or 709 people, came from Capanickian village, while 10 families or 33 people were evacuated in Mapurao village.

In his report to the provincial disaster risk reduction office (PDRRMO), Erick John Ganaden, Allacapan DRRM officer, said the evacuees were given relief goods and household kits at the evacuation center.

Some low-lying roads in Mapurao have been flooded but “slowly receding today (Dec. 24),” Ganaden said.

The flood on roads in Zone 7 in Mapurao and Zones 1 and 2 in Capanickian had been receding on Sunday, he added.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains continue to hound the province as the northeast monsoon affects Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 24-hour weather forecast issued at 4 p.m. Sunday.

