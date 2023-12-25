Christmas Party: Cebu City gov’t treats 1,600 kids at Plaza Sugbo

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 25,2023 - 09:30 AM

DANAO CITY, Cebu — More or less 1,600 less fortunate children enjoyed Cebu City’s Christmas Party, dubbed as, “Pasko sa Batang Sugboanon,” last Saturday morning, December 23.

According to the city’s public information office (PIO), the event was spearheaded by Helen Bolabola Francisco, executive director of the Cebu City Commission for the Welfare and Protection of Children (CCCWPC), and Jojo Lingaolingao, executive director of Cebu City Women and Family Affairs Commission (CCWFAC), in coordination with Lawyer Kimberly Marie Esmeña, head of the Local School Board (LSB).

Where select kids were from

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his wife, Malou, graced the event attended by children aged seven to 12 years old.

Francisco said that 1,200 out of 1,600 children were from the 80 barangays in Cebu City, with an allocation of 15 children from each barangay, as reported by the PIO.

Meanwhile, the 400 others were identified by the Cebu City Task Force on Street Children.

Plaza Sugbo affair

The event was held at the Plaza Sugbo where the children were entertained by the inflatables of cartoon characters, a mascot of a popular fast-food chain in the Philippines, as well as the food carts that served cotton candy, popcorn, and ice cream, among others.

Earlier, a similar event for underprivileged children was also conducted in Cebu City that was organized by Cebu City Progressive Uptown Movement (CCPUM).

CCPUM’s activity called ‘Pasko sa Uptown’ was held on December 9 to 10, and 16 to 19, to distribute bundles of joy for the 2,800 underprivileged children in 55 barangays in the city.

