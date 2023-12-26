Cebuana sportswoman fulfills dream of watching NBA Christmas game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Watching an NBA Christmas game was one of Cebuana sports patron and Lilo-an town councilor Katherine Jumapao’s childhood dreams.

Last December 25, Jumapao finally fulfilled her dream.

Jumapao, a triathlete and a sports organizer from northern Cebu is now in the United States to spend her holiday vacation there.

However, she made sure to make her vacation extra special by watching not just an ordinary NBA Christmas game. Jumapao booked a ticket to watch no less than the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics on December 25, (Dec. 26, Manila Time).

Jumapao watched the most in-demand NBA Christmas game this season between two of the league’s winningest franchises each with 17 titles.

Also, it was the first time the Lakers played against the Celtics in an NBA Christmas game since 2008. That’s why Premier (row 4) tickets cost a staggering 1,000USD.

Jumapao said she was very grateful for the rare experience. She, her parents, and partner Anther Infante are staying with her relatives in the US Ronnie Pomar and Antonio Malapit.

“I am very grateful for this experience and will share this to our young athletes. This will strengthen my sports advocacy,” Jumapao told CDN Digital.

Jumapao is known in northern Cebu, particularly in Lilo-an for her sports advocacy, particularly her group, Move Lilo-An which exposes young athletes in the town to various sports such as triathlon, cycling, running, and team sports.

Besides sports, Jumapao is also a beauty titlist after was crowned the 2018 Miss AAA Renaissance Cebuana and was a participant in the Miss Cebu pageant in 2015.

Moreover, basketball is very close to Jumapao’s heart. She is a former varsity standout of the University of San Carlos women’s basketball team.

She also participated in the 2020 women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) draft.

