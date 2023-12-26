Search and retrieval ongoing for missing free diver in Santander

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Search and retrieval operations are ongoing for a 21-year-old college student and free diver who went missing after spearfishing in Santander town on Christmas Day, December 25.

Authorities identified the missing person as Louis Jullan Jugo Dayot, a resident of San Sebastian in Samboan town.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, the 21-year-old Dayot remained missing, according to an advisory the local government of Samboan released on social media.

However, rescue personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Santander, Cebu found scuba gear in Amlan town in Negros Oriental, which is located right across Santander.

Augmentation forces from the local governments of Argao and Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental are also expected to help in the search and retrieval operations.

Dayot reportedly went to Liloan Dive Point in Liloan, Santander to spearfish with a friend around 6:30 a.m. on December 25.

After an initial catch, he went back to the deep and never returned after a five-minute free dive, prompting his diving buddy to seek help from authorities.

RELATED STORIES

A dozen still missing after China’s earthquake

Missing caretaker found dead inside hole of traditional toilet in Tudela town

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP