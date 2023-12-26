Habal-habal driver jailed for violation of ‘Anti-Bastos Law’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 44-year-old ‘habal-habal’ driver was arrested after he allegedly touched the body of a Grade 11 student in Awayan, Brgy. Poblacion 3 in Carcar City on Monday evening, December 25.

The suspect was identified as Joel Ragas Lapiña, a resident of Sitio San Roque in Brgy. Liburon while the complainant is from Brgy. Perrelos, both in Carcar City.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Rowena Alesna Santillan, chief of Carcar City Police Station, the 18-year-old victim was buying facemask from a sari-sari store when Lapiña arrived.

Lapiña allegedly touched the back portion of the victim’s thigh and looked at her with desire.

“Nipalag ang biktima mao tong nagka-kumprontasi sila,” Santillan said.

After the confrontation, the victim reported the incident to the Carcar City Police Station.

The police accompanied the victim back to the store and arrested Lapiña after she identified him.

Lapiña is now at the detention cell of the Carcar City Police Station while a complaint for the violation of Republic Act No. 11313 or the “Anti-Bastos Law” is set to be filed against him.

