Holiday Health Tip: Doctor urges exercise for those with diabetes and high blood pressure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – People with comorbidities are being urged to prioritize regular physical exercise, especially during the holiday season when the temptation to indulge in fatty and oily foods is high.

Dr. Peter Mancao, Chief of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), recommends that individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure simultaneously, to also practice moderation and self-awareness in their dietary choices.

“If dili malikayan ang overeating sa holiday, mubawi gyud dapat ka og exercise dugay,” Mancao said in a phone interview on Tuesday, December 26.

(If you can’t avoid overeating during the Holidays, just do some exercises.)

“You have to have some sort of exercise na mutubang gyud ug burn sa imong foods gi take,” he advised.

(You have to have some sort of exercise that’ll help burn the food you take.)

Diabetes and high blood pressure, often referred to as hypertension, are two distinct but frequently coexisting medical conditions that significantly impact an individual’s health.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels resulting from insufficient insulin production or the body’s inability to use insulin effectively.

On the other hand, high blood pressure is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high, potentially leading to serious health complications such as heart disease and stroke.

According to Mancao, choosing foods that are low in salt and sugar are important, specifically includes opting for whole, unprocessed foods and incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

“If pork, choose nalang lean meat ra kay low fat na siya. Pwede ra ka fish and more vegatables pero ang problema man gud karon sa holiday season dili ta ka choose ug food,” Mancao said.

(If pork, choose lean meat because it’s low fat. You can choose fish and more vegetables but the problem is during the Holiday season, we can’t choose the food.)

Mancao pointed out that young individuals, who may not be aware of the symptoms they possess, are particularly vulnerable.

“By statistics, when you hit 40 maapil man jud ka, ma diabetic ka, or ma hypertensive ka, dako gyud ang chance. Kana sila ang kuyaw kay wala pa sila kabalo,” Mancao said.

(By statistics, when you hit 40, you’d be included, there’s a big chance you’ll be diabetic or hypertensive. They’re the ones scary ebcause they don’t know it yet.)

The doctor recommends undergoing regular check-ups two to three times a year, coupled with the appropriate medications and exercise, for those dealing with diabetes or hypertension.

