Gabunilas’ camp plans to file a complaint after ‘premature’ stoppage of Japan bout 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The camp of Cebuano boxing prospect John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas mulls filing a complaint for the premature stoppage of the fight, which resulted to his defeat in the undercard of the Inoue-Tapales world title unification bout at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, December 26.

The 23-year-old Gabunilas absorbed a fifth round technical knockout in the hands of unbeaten Japanese prospect Kanamu Sakama in his debut fight in Japan.

The bout was stopped at the 2:35 mark of the fifth round after Japanese referee Koji Tanaka jumped in between the two boxers.

Sakama landed a right overhand that rocked Gabunilas, he followed it up with a combination of punches, while the Cebuano threw his counters.

All of a sudden, Tanaka jumped in between the two boxers, embracing the Cebuano fighter, prompting the stoppage of the fight.

Gabunilas was in utter shock after Tanaka embraced him to stop the bout.

ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot told CDN Digital that they will file a formal complaint to the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) through the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

“We’ll be sending [via] email [a] complaint to the JBC through GAB. GAB is here, GAB witnessed it,” said Potot.

GAB’s top brass headed by its chairman Richard Clarin was at the venue watching the fight according to Potot.

It was Gabunilas’ third loss. He also 10 wins and seven knockouts.

He was itching for redemption following his first round TKO loss to fellow Filipino Miel Fajardo last August in Lapu-Lapu City.

Before his fifth round TKO defeat on Tuesday, Gabunilas and Sakama put the crowd on their feet for their ferocious exchanges in their short-lived bout.

Sakama was the more aggressive fighter, pressing forward with flurry of punches, pinning Gabunilas against the ropes, while the latter threw timely counter punches.

The Japanese maintained his pressure on Gabunilas until the fourth round when the latter upped his tempo by landing more combinations.

Sakama stretched his unbeaten record to nine wins with eight knockouts.

