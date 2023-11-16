Gabunilas on December fight: One of the biggest blessings this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Hard-hitting Cebuano prospect, John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas considers his December 26 bout an early ‘Christmas gift’ that he won’t take for granted.

Gabunilas is the only Filipino boxer featured in the undercard of the much-anticipated Marlon Tapales-Naoya Inoue world title unification bout at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

According to Gabunilas, it’s one of the biggest blessings he received this year.

“Isa ni sa pinaka daku nga blessing nako karun na year, kumbaga maagang mamasko,” Gabunilas told CDN Digital.

(This is one of the biggest blessings this year. In other words, it’s like an early Christmas present.)

Gabunilas will battle World Boxing Association (WBA) top 14 Kanamu Sakama of Japan in an eight-rounder bout in the undercard of one of the biggest bouts this year in boxing.

Gabunilas has 10 wins, seven knockouts and two defeats in his resume, while Sakama is unbeaten in eight bouts with seven knockouts.

“Importante ni nako sa pabalik sa akong name og kaning kontraha world ranked sa WBA no. 14, kung ma jackpotan ni puhon, nindot jud kaayo ni og labi sa tanan, sa Top Rank Promotions ni nga dula,” added Gabunilas.

(This is important to put my name back up and this opponent is world ranked in the WBA no. 14, if I am able to beat him, it would be really great and more importantly, it’s a Top Rank Promotions fight.)

NO REGRETS

The 23-year-old Gabunilas of Carcar City, south Cebu is on a comeback road following his August 15 first round knockout loss to Miel Fajardo in Lapu-Lapu City.

When asked if he learned anything from his loss to Fajardo, Gabunilas said that he was aware of the consequences and didn’t regret anything from it.

“Sa tinud-anay lang, wala ko nagmahay ato nga dula. Sa karon naningkamot ko ug maayo para makab-ot nako akong pangandoy para sa akong kaugalingon, sa akong manager, coaches, sa akong pamilya ug sa mga taw nga nisalig nako,” said Gabunilas.

(To be honest, I have no regrets with that fight. So now, I will try my best to achieve my goal and for my manager, coaches, my family, and to those who trust in me.)

Besides feeling blessed, Gabunilas wants to thank his manager and promoter Jason Arquisola, who worked behind the scenes to land him a spot in this December 26 undercard.

