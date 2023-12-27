Rama to public: ‘Do not wait for city hall to take action’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the situation that happened in Cebu IT Park where stray kids threw stones at a private vehicle, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama advised against waiting for the city hall to take action.

He added, “Ang mga ingana nga sitwasyon, sila na ana mga guwardiya kay para nako dili na lisod. I’ve tried it before, I tapped multiplier… It’s all about synergizing, multiplying.”

(This kind of situation, the guards should be the ones to handle this because that is not difficult. I’ve tried it before, I tapped (force) multiplier…It’s all about synergizing, multiplying.)

Establishments can create own security forces

In an interview in DYHP RMN Cebu on Wednesday, December 27, Rama mentioned that the situation was now a security concern as security forces would be present in the area due to the presence of multiple establishments in the location.

“Sa tinud-anay (Truthfully), you don’t have to bring the police even there. They [establishments] themselves can create their (own) security forces. They do not have to wait for a [police] station to be there,” he said.

Last December 26, a customer of an establishment inside the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City shared her bad experience involving street kids, who damaged her car when she politely refused to give them money.

Janra Jimenez said that street kids, whose ages range from 8 to 15 years old, approached her as she was entering her car at a pay parking lot in the business area and then asked money from her.

She said she politely turned them away.

The kids, however, allegedly got angry and allegedly threw rocks at her car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Cebu IT Park management’s action

Meanwhile, the Cebu IT Park management told CDN Digital that they were already investigating the incident and that they would wait for the results of the investigation before they would reach out to the victim.

With this, Rama, on the other hand, said he could not disclose all his plans yet to the public, as doing so might make it easier for potential wrongdoers to jeopardize their intentions.

“It’s part of what they [security] supposed to do. Wala’y mosulod diha if walay pasudlon (No one will enter there if no one will be allowed to enter),” he stated.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview conducted by CDN Digital on the same day, the mayor clarified that the approach he envisioned was what he termed “convergence.”

This concept entails a collaborative effort where the government and corporate establishments to work hand-in-hand.

“Kinhanglan tinabangay, bisan pag butangan og pulis diha ug daghan gihapon og makasulod diha, wala gihapon,” Rama said.

(There should be cooperation (because) even if we place policemen there and many can still enter the area, then it will not be effective.)

Restrict entry of individuals

Rama proposed that the deployed security forces in the area should restrict the entry of individuals who seemed to be causing more trouble than being customers.

“They should be curtailing the entry of anyone if they see anyone nga more (who are more) of the trouble than customers, mao na siya (that is the) concept,” he said.

With the Anti-Mendicancy law, the mayor mentioned that it had already been incorporated into his plans.

In December 2022, the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board (CCAMB) started to implement a rescue operations and issue citation tickets to mendicants and those who will be caught giving cash or any material goods to these mendicants.

Singapore with distinctive features of Melbourne

This is because the city government aims to be more assertive in enforcing City Ordinance No. 1631, an ordinance that prohibits begging and giving alms on the streets and even conducting carolling inside vehicles such as public utility jeepneys.

“Apil nana siya [Anti-Mendicancy law], dili na mawala. Part nana siya the area of Cebu City is so huge, mao na nga be participative and help of all and a corporate obligation. It will not be too difficult,” he said.

(That is included [Anti-Mendicancy law], that will not be gone. That is part of the area of Cebu City, which is so huge, that is why it should be participative and help of all and a corporate obligation.)

He further added that in order to transform Cebu City into a place reminiscent of Singapore with the distinctive features of Melbourne, the foundation for such a transformation must begin at “home.”

“Singapore-like with Melbourne features should start at home, then we will be going to have tranquility and harmony,” Rama said.

