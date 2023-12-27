Man jailed for robbing criminology student in Brgy Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 22-year-old man, who robbed a criminology student in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, landed in jail after he was arrested by the friends of his supposed victim.

Robbery suspect Carlo Rosil Espejon is now asking his victim, BJ Gabuya Zabate, to forgo the filing of a complaint against him after he learned that they both belong to the Tau Gamma fraternity.

“Hinaot mapasaylo ko nimo brad sa ngan sa kapatiran. Dawaton nako kung unsay disciplinary action ninyo nako,” Espejon said.

In its report, Mambaling police said that Espejon poked a hunting knife at Zabate while the criminology student was walking along F. Vestil Street in Barangay Mambaling at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Zabate, 24, was on his way home to Alumnos in Barangay Basak San Nicolas after visiting a friend’s house in Mambaling. Espejon, on the other hand, is from Sitio Tugas in Barangay Mambaling.

According to the police, Espejon took the victim’s cellular phone and cash amounting to P1, 800.

But Zabate managed to escape and sought the assistance of some friends who were nearby.

Zabate’s friends arrested Espejon and turned him over to the Mambaling police.

During the investigation, both men learned that they belong to the same fraternity.

In an interview with GMA Super Radyo DYSS, Espejon asked for Zabate’s forgiveness. At the same time, he also asked Zabate to forgo the filing of a robbery charge against him.

Espejon said that he was forced to robbed Zabate because of the need to financially support his family, especially his younger siblings.

But Zabate said that he was already decided to file a complaint against Espejon.

