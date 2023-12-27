Cebu Daily Newscast: Danish national guilty of abusing 2 minors in Bohol, says Tagbilaran court

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

A Tagbilaran City court has convicted a 63-year-old Danish national for sexually abusing two minors from 2014 to 2015 in a resort in Panglao, Bohol.

Judge Leo Moises Lison of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City found, on December 19, Lars Flemming Heding Nielsen guilty for seven counts of acts of lasciviousness.

Nielsen was meted a penalty of eight years and one day as minimum to 17 years, four months and one day as maximum.

He was also ordered to pay each victim P50,000 in civil indemnity and P50,000 in moral damages.

The iconic IKOT Jeepneys took center stage during this year’s Lantern Parade last December 20, 2023 at the University of the Philippines in Diliman.

Participants echoed the call on the government to push back the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“Ikot” means “to go around” because the route of the Ikot jeep is within the campus only. Other jeepneys go outside the university. It can be distinguished, the Ikot jeep, by its yellow roof, and a sign on the windshield that reads “IKOT”.

Israeli forces on Tuesday expanded their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding the crowded Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate.

Gaza’s main telecom provider announced another “complete interruption” of services in the besieged territory.

Human sa usa ka tuig nga pahuway sa social media, gi-surprisa ni Erich Gonzales ang iyang mga followers human siya mo share sa iyang Instagram account og hulagway samtang nag enjoy sa kasaulogan sa Pasko.

Mura og malipayon ang panagway ni Erich kinsa nagsul-ob og puti nga senina sa iyang hulagway nga kuha tapad ang usa ka Christmas tree nga iyang gi post sa Instagram niadtong Sabado, Disyembre 23.

