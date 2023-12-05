Sinulog 2024 : Preparations underway, SFI director says.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The preparations for Sinulog 2024 are underway and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director assured that they were better prepared for next year.

With the backlash that they received from the Sinulog 2023, SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said in a news forum on Tuesday, December 5, that they had taken notes on the things they needed to improve to provide the spectators a better experience of the festivity.

Sinulog 2023 venue

“The city government, the engineering, and, of course, the foundation, are working hand in hand for the better preparation in terms of venue,” Labella said.

Although he did not specify the areas where they have been working for improvement, according to his earlier statements, among their preparations for the spectators are the installation of the roofs on the bleachers to protect spectators from heat or rain.

Moreover, he said that the foundation would also have a meeting with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia regarding her participation in the Sinulog grand showdown.

He said that Garcia “scheduled a meeting” with the foundation, but Labella did not give further details about it.

“And actually also, in fact, si Mayor [Michael Rama] during our Zoom meeting sa preparation, nagsige man gyud siya’g monitor, he wanted us also to have extensive or comprehensive monitoring of the weather kay it also has a great factor in terms of preparation,” Labella added.

(And actually also, in fact, Mayor [Michael Rama] during our Zoom meeting on the preparation, he had always been monitoring, he wanted us also to have extensive or comprehensive monitoring of the weather because it also has a great factor in terms of preparation.)

As to the initial number of registered contingents, Labella said that they would release the names of the contingents once it would be finalized, since among the contingents, who showed their intent in joining, come from Cebu City, Province of Cebu, and even outside of Cebu.

Schedule of events

According to the program released by SFI on Saturday, December 2, the following are the schedule of the anticipated events:

January 6: Sinulog Fun Run

January 11: Walk with Jesus

January 12: Sinulog Grand Launching Parade

January 13: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

January 14: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan

January 18: Sinulog Idol Grand Finals

January 19: Walk with Mary and Festival Queen Coronation Night

January 20: Fluvial Parade

January 21: Sinulog Grand Parade 2024

January 22: Awarding Ceremonies

RELATED STORIES:

Sinulog 2024 still at SRP, SFI confirms

Will there be signal shutdown during Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024?

Cebu City eyes 80% of hotel bookings for Sinulog 2024

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP