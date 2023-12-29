Day 1 of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals features Felip-Ylona special collab stage

The two days of the anticipated Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will not just be filled with Dota 2 and VALORANT action as 26 teams vie for the coveted Predator Shield and the combined prize pool of $200,000. Gaming fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena will be treated to amazing performances by some of the Philippines’ top artists, including Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and SB19.

For those who will be at the SM MOA Arena on January 13 and 14, it will have a festival-like atmosphere

Get ready for the special collaboration stage of singer, songwriter, and rapper Felip and Paradise Rising artist Ylona Garcia. Felip, known as Ken, is the main dancer, lead rapper, and vocalist of the phenomenal group SB19. He released his solo debut EP called COM • PLEX early this year. Ylona Garcia is a singer and songwriter under Paradise Rising, a label under 88rising and Globe. One of her songs, titled “Entertain Me,” was released in partnership with VALORANT.

Aside from the Felip-Ylona special collaboration stage, Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and SB19 will lead the roster of talents on Day 1, along with Urbandub, Al James, and UPeepz. Day 2 will feature KZ Tandingan, Sandwich, Franco, Spongecola, Manila Symphony Orchestra, Daloy Dance Company, Josh Cullen, and Pablo.

For both days, there will also be meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and the Team Payaman boys, burg, KuyaNic, Chibiby, Maggiekarp, amaratv, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, and Alodia Gosiengfiao.

“The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will be a showcase of world-class gaming, music, entertainment, and community. For those who will be at the SM MOA Arena on January 13 and 14, it will have a festival-like atmosphere, with many exciting activities and awesome surprises,” said Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines.

Tickets are now available through SM Ticket booths or online at https://www.smtickets.com/tickets/AsiaPacificPredatorLeague.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebookcom/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com.

