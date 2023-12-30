Sea travelers : Travel comfort reminders, tips given by Marina

Sea travel reminders and tips for sea travelers have been issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) this Saturday.

This is amid the expected influx of travelers a day before New Year’s eve.

The number of sea travelers are expected to soar to around 300,000 before 2024 rolls in. This is according to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in a previous report.

Travel schedule

Passengers should make it a habit to check their trip schedule before heading to the ports to find out if there are any changes to their scheduled voyage.

Boarding procedure

Before boarding, travelers must ensure that they have with them their complete valid ID, ticket, and other necessary documents.

Weather check

Passengers should check the current weather and forecasts at their terminals and destinations.

They may check the weather, including gale warnings, through the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s official website: https://www.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/

Enough provisions

Sea travelers should ensure that they have brought sufficient food and beverage with them in case of delays in their trips.

Security concerns

Passengers must maintain personal security and promptly report any suspicious activities they see or experience to port authorities.

Environmental awareness

Travelers must dispose of their trash in proper receptacles and avoid littering at the ports.

Know your Rights

Passengers should familiarize themselves with their rights as ship passengers.

In a prior issuance, Marina reminded passengers that they have the right to refund or revalidate their tickets if their trips are either canceled or delayed.

Marina said that if passengers opt to revalidate their tickets, they have the option to receive amenities such as snacks or meals and free accommodation while they wait for their rescheduled trip.

Marina, however, clarified that “the right to compensation of sea passengers for a canceled or delayed voyage applies only if the free accommodation is not practicable for the shipping operator.”

“Sea passengers of an uncompleted voyage have the right to information, right to amenities, right to compensation, as well as the right to be transported to their destination,” Marina noted.

The agency said that passengers may report non-conforming shipping operators to their hotline: 0995-400-7336.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ports Authority reminded the public not to bring firecrackers and weapons.

