Dead man, believed to have been dumped in Naga: Probe continues to identify victim

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 30,2023 - 03:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue its investigation to identify the dead man who was found in Naga City in southern Cebu on Saturday morning, December 30.

The victim, who was only wearing a black t-shirt and his black underwear, was found lying face down with his hands tied behind his back.

Police said the man was 4 feet nine inches tall and he had short, blond hair.

Dead man found on grassy lot

A police report showed that the body was found along a grassy area by the road in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan in Naga town on Saturday.

Personnel from the Naga Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen about an alleged dead man in the area at around 4:30 a.m.

Immediately after, responding officers headed to the scene and found the victim lying lifeless with his hands tied.

Killed before he was found

The victim was believed to have been dumped in the area before he was discovered.

According to the report, the initial investigation showed that a witness claimed to have seen a black Fortuner at the scene of the incident at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities believed that the victim might have been strangled to death because there were no external injuries found on his body.

Body at funeral parlor

According to police, the victim’s cadaver was brought to the St. Francis Memorial Homes in Naga.

Naga City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City.

