Palma’s New Year Message: ‘Welcome 2024 by bringing the lessons learned in 2023’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is hopeful that everyone would apply the lessons learned this year as they prepare to welcome 2024.

Palma said that people should be thankful for the things that happened in 2023 and be full of hope as they look forward to the coming year.

“Sa way kahadlok, mosungasong kita sa bag-ong tuig kay uban nato ang Emmanuel sa maong panaw, ang atong Ginoo, ang Senior. Sto. Nino. Dili man kita sigurado kon unsa ang atong mahuptan sa umaabot, apan sigurado kita kon kinsa ang gahupot sa umaabot,” Palma said in a recorded New Year’s message that was uploaded on official Facebook page of the The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu on Sunday, December 31.

At the same time, the prelate also urged the faithful to come together to welcome 2024. He said that they must trust in God, the one who knows what the future holds, and trust in His plans for each and every one.

Moreover, Palma said that people experienced good and bad things in 2023 that taught them many life lessons. Hence, he is urging them to learn from these and bring their learnings with them as they welcome 2024.

“Nanghinaot ako nga bawnon ninyo kining tanang nakat-onan [sa 2023] aron nga mas sayon ang dagan sa inyong bag-ong tuig. Mas maayo gayud nga magsugod mo sa bag-ong tuig nga aduna nay mga ginahin nga pagtulon-an gikan sa inyong mga kasinatian,” Palma added.

