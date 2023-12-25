Palma’s Christmas message: Let’s always celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Angay lamang nga maglipay kita taliwala sa tanan mga pagsulay na atong nasinati kay niabot na ang Ginoo.”

(It is just right for us to be happy amid all the challenges that we have faced because God has come.)

READ: Pope laments war in Holy Land on solemn Christmas Eve

Christmas message of Palma

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to devotees as the country celebrated Christmas on Monday, December 25.

In a pre-recorded video published on the Archdiocese of Cebu’s social media handles, Palma reminded faithfuls that Christmas should be a joyous occasion as it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Mao kini ang kalipay sa Pasko. Ang Ginoo makiguban nato isip usa ka tawo sa tanan natong mga pagbudlay sa kinabuhi,” he said.

(This is our happiness in Christmas. The Lord is with us as a man in all our hardships of life.)

In addition, the prelate reminded everyone always to have faith as well as help those in need as Christmas embodied the spirit of giving.

“Ato Siyang papuy-on sa atong kinabuhi. Ug nga sa Iyang pagpuyo sa atong kinabuhi, madasig unta kita nga mapadayag nato ang Iyang mga maayong gawi dinha sa atong mga pulong og buhat,” Palma said.

(Let us let him live in our lives. And as he lives in our lives, may we be encouraged that we can show his good deeds in our words and actions.)

Palma Christmas vigil Mass

READ: Marcos’ Christmas message: Spread hope, reach out to people in need

“Ang Ginoo migasa sa iyahang kaugalingon arun maato ang kinabuhi… Panghinaot ipadayon ug paghinatagay ilabi na sa mga kabus natong igsoon sa atong katilingban,” he added.

(The Lord has given his life as a gift so that our lives will be ours…I hope that you continue ug to give especially our poor brothers in our community.)

On Christmas Eve, December 24, Palma also presided over the Vigil Mass of Christmas at The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where dozens attended.

The Archbishop was accompanied by other church officials including Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Antonio Rañola and Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua (Counselor of Apostolic Nunciature).

In his Homily, Palma told devotees to always put their trust in God.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP