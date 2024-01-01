Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 01,2024 - 11:35 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The routes for the foot procession of the 2024 Fiesta Señor has been updated by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The updated routes were bared by the Basilica in its Facebook page last Dec. 29, 2023.

This comes after previous routes were placed under review because of the objection of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

The Basilica said in a press statement that the previous route released last Nov. 15, 2023 was a “collective decision” of all concerned agencies from the Basilica and the Cebu City government.

However, on Nov. 28, Rama was adamant about preserving the traditional routes for the solemn foot processions, Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary, despite the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) lines.

This led the city government, together with BRT management, and members of the Basilica to conduct another walkthrough on Dec. 1, 2023 at the traditional route.

On Dec. 28, stakeholders conducted another walkthrough along Osmeña Blvd. together with Councilor Phillip Zafra, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Harold Alcontin, and representatives from the BRT management.

According to the Basilica, the result of their walkthrough presented recommendations for the final route and was approved by Rama.

Final routes for the foot processions:

Penitential Walk with Jesus (January 11, 4 a.m.)

Fuente Osmeña – Osmeña Blvd. – Basilica

Penitential Walk with Mary (January 19, 4 a.m.)

Our Lady of Gudalupe National Shrine – V. Rama – B. Rodriguez – Fuente Osmeña – Osmeña Blvd. – Basilica

Solemn Foot Procession of the Image of Sto. Niño (January 20, 1 p.m.)

Basilica – Left turn to D. Jakosalem St. – Right turn to Magallanes St. – A. Borromeo St. – Right turn to Leon Kilat St. – Left turn to N. Bacalso Avenue – Right turn to V. Rama Avenue – Right turn to B. Rodriguez St. – Right turn to Osmeña Blvd. – Basilica

In an interview last Nov. 30, 2023 with Fr. John Ion Miranda, head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2024, said that when they decided on the route of the foot procession, they considered the ongoing BRT construction and the safety of the devotees.

