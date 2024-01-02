Traslacion 2024: 13,000 cops to be deployed by the PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Some 13,000 police personnel and officers are expected to be deployed to secure the Traslacion or the Feast of the Black Nazarene this month, which will be held in Manila.

That is according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday.

Traslacion 2024: 2.5M devotees

An estimated 2.5 million locals and devotees would be expected to attend the event, said PNP Chief, General Benjamin Acorda Jr., who said that they were already coordinating with Manila Police District director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay on this.

“As of now, for our planning, we intend to deploy 13,691 police officers because, based on our estimated population, the number of attendees will reach 2.5 [million], but this number may change. We will also deploy our K9 units,” Acorda said in an interview over Radyo Pilipinas.

Traslacion 2024: 5,000 police officers

Earlier, PNP said they plan to disburse 5,602 police officers for the walk of faith alone or the procession from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

Aside from deployment, the PNP top official also reminded the public of the list of prohibited items to bring during the annual procession.

What not to bring

“I would like to take this opportunity for the safety of our participants, [to remind them that] there are prohibitions. Like what we’ve discussed with the Quiapo church, attendees will be barred from bringing backpacks in controlled areas, and only transparent bags are encouraged. Bullcaps and umbrellas will also be prohibited, as well as liquid bottles and canisters – they should be transparent,” Acorda said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“We are telling this to the public so they will not be reprimanded,” he added.

