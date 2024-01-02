Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo airport: 379 passengers evacuated

TOKYO, Japan -A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the blaze.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

Five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Haneda has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson for the airport said.

A coast guard official at Haneda Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said they were “checking details”.

“It’s not clear if there was a collision. But it is certain that our plane is involved,” he told AFP.

The television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane’s nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

More than 70 fire engines were being deployed, NHK reported.

Japan has not suffered a serious commercial aviation accident in decades.

Its worst ever was in 1985, when a JAL jumbo jet flying from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in central Gunma region, killing 520 passengers and crew.

That disaster was one of the world’s deadliest plane crashes involving a single flight.

READ MORE:

Japan earthquake toll hits 30 as rescuers race to find survivors

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP