Grand plans in 2024 for PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions is set to make significant moves in 2024.

Floriezyl Echavez Podot, the head of Bohol Boxing Promotions and a lawyer, announced their major plans, beginning the year with two significant fight cards.

Firstly, former World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional champion Virgel “Valiente” Vitor will spearhead “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV,” scheduled for March 8, 2024.

Podot revealed ongoing negotiations with the owner of a five-star resort and hotel in Panglao Island to utilize its newly-constructed convention center for the 14th installment of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ successful boxing series.

“Si Vitor modala sa Kumong Bol-Anon XIV, possibly sa Panglao. Iyahang kuhaon ug balik ang WBO Oriental super featherweight title nga iyahang gikuptan sauna,” said Podot in a post-fight interview after Kumong Bol-Anon XIII in Tagbilaran City on December 28, 2023.

It’s worth recalling that Vitor withdrew from Kumong Bol-Anon XIII’s fight card due to injury, prompting Podot to arrange for Vitor to spearhead their first major fight card of the year.

CEBU FIGHT CARD

Following this, Podot intends to bring their boxing series to Cebu.

They plan to feature former world title challenger and world-rated Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob on April 27 or May 2 in a defense of his WBO Global light flyweight title against a former world champion from Mexico.

“Nihagit mi sa interim world champion sa WBO pero na decline kay naa sila lain plano, mao to ni move mi sa former Mexican world champion,” said Podot.

“Kung pwede na ang convention center sa Panglao, ang kang Regie possibly in Cebu. Testingan namo mag promote sa Cebu kay ang mga amigo namo nga promoters ni insert sa fight card like ARQ, Black Snake, ug Elorde naganahan sila, nag huna-huna nami nga atong buhaton sa Cebu.”

If their Cebu plan will not push through, Podot intends to hold Suganob’s bout during the annual fiesta celebration of Tagbilaran City.

“Pwede pud idungan nato na sa kapistahan sa Tagbilaran, pero wala pay fixed nga venue ana kay kung mahinayon sa istorya namo sa mga amigo nga promoters, basin mahinayon ta sa Cebu, pero we can’t also discount sa possibility ug fight sa abroad,” added Podot.

