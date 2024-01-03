Sinulog 2024: Lalawigan contingents will not join showdown at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The winning contingents of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will not be joining the grand showdown of the Sinulog Festival at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced this decision during a recent coordination meeting for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan at the Capitol last Tuesday, January 2.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera, who attended the meeting with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, inquired if the governor would allow the top five winners of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan to compete again in the Sinulog Festival at SRP.

Garcia, however, turned down Pesquera’s request, stating that the province stood firm on its decision not to participate in activities held at the SRP.

“No, not at SRP. I already said I cannot let them perform,” said Garcia.

“It’s the reaction. I’m so sorry, Joy. I wish we could but I cannot risk it kay init pud kaayo,” she added.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, spearheaded by the Cebu Provincial Government, is scheduled for January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). At least 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Meanwhile, the Ritual Showdown and Sinulog Festival, for the second time, will take place at the SRP on January 21.

