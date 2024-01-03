Priest in Baguio among stray bullet victims on New Year’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — An elderly priest from Baguio City was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet during the New Year’s Day celebration, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old priest was hit in his left shoulder at about 12:15 a.m. on January 1.

“He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and was later scheduled for operation [for] a fractured collarbone,” a news article posted on CBCP’s website read.

The priest, whose identity was not divulged, is in stable condition, it added.

The CBCP report said that local authorities recovered a slug from a 9-mm caliber handgun that hit the priest. Police are now searching for the person who fired that gun.

The Philippine National Police report said on Tuesday that 12 people were hurt by stray bullets during the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH), on the same day, also confirmed one stray bullet injury that occured on New Year’s day.

The victim is a 23-year-old male from Davao Region who sustained a gunshot wound in his left upper back.

The DOH told reporters that it is coordinating with the police on the actual tally of injuries.

