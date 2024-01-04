Coach J: Cebu’s ‘ultimate voice coach’, a genuine friend and an enigma

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As investigators continue to search for the perpetrators behind the ruthless killing of Coach J, friends, and peers in Cebu’s vibrant creative industry pay tribute not only to a seasoned mentor but also to a thoughtful friend.

The tragedy that befell Coach J, whose real name was Joel Jude Unchuan, still came as a shock to those who are close and dear to her.

As they joined calls for swift justice on her death, they will always remember her as a genuine friend, a truly supportive coach, and an enigma to those around her.

The Ultimate Voice Coach

As a renowned voice coach, Coach J helped pave the way for numerous talented Cebuano singers, earning her the nickname ‘the Ultimate Voice Coach’.

She was a member of the Center for Pop Music Philippines in Cebu. She was instrumental in the creation of Sinulog Idol, having served as its panelist, mentor, and judge since its first season 15 years ago.

When news of her passing reached her mentees like Lloyd Abesia and Rache May Parco, they were devastated.

“[Her] mentorship played a significant role in our journey and the void left by her absence will be deeply felt,” said Parco, Sinulog Idol 2019’s 3rd runner-up.

Parco has known Coach J since she was 15, and she will never forget her ‘lively enthusiasm and unwavering encouragement’ for all aspirants in the Sinulog Idol that also extended beyond her coaching duties.

“He provided advice, refining our performances and giving us the confidence to shine on stage,” she said.

Abesia, in addition, would like to remember his former voice coach as one of the biggest influences in his singing career.

“One of the few people who influenced me to become a better artist, inspired me to become a better person, and changed me for the better,” he said.

Genuine Friend, An Enigma

Outside and beyond the stage, Coach J continued as an inspiration to others as well as a genuine friend.

Former Cebu Daily News contributing editor and lifestyle columnist, Jude Bacalso, described Coach J as an enigma to those around her.

“Jayboy’s cutesy smile and lilt in the voice was never an act, she truly is the nicest amongst us,” Bacalso wrote in a statement on social media.

“What’s even more of an enigma is how she, who had access to so much tea, never spilled it. Jayboy never had a bad thing to say about anyone, even if she probably knew the trashiest things about you,” she added.

Coach J was also a thoughtful friend, who never failed to lend a helping hand to those in need, said Santa Fe Councilor Jaypee Lao who had known the voice coach since the start of Sinulog Idol.

“It’s in Coach J’s nature to help those who are in need of help, and she really has a big heart… We may not frequently see each other outside the Sinulog Idol but she would always check on me,” Lao said.

The neophyte councilor will also remember Coach J as one of those who greatly helped him in his political career, particularly in the last May 2022 National Elections.

As of January 4, investigations continue to shed light on Coach J’s killing and hopefully, catch those responsible.

