Bohol’s mining income reaches P40M in 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol earned over P40 million in mining income in 2023, the provincial government reported.

The amount was “record high” for the provincial government that only earned P16.8 million in 2022.

In an advisory, the provincial government said that Bohol’s mining income increased by 190 percent from only P13.8 million in 2020, when Government Erico Aris Aumentado assumed office, to P40,138,748.40 in 2023.

Aumentado said the increase in the province’s mining income and the consequent increase in the LGU share “are testaments to the effective campaign against corruption.”

“The landmark accomplishment in mineral income forms part of the environmental sustainability pillar of the strategic governance roadmap under the leadership of Aumentado,” the provincial government said.

The Capitol earns a share of 30 percent of the total income derived from sand and gravel and quarry operations. A bigger share of 40 percent goes to the barangay where quarry operations are being done. The remaining 30 percent goes to the municipality where the barangay is located.

The Bohol Mineral Resources Regulatory Office (BMinRRO) said that currently, there are 58 active permits in their province. Of these, 46 are for quarry and 12 are for sand and gravel extraction.

Aumentado said that having an increased income translates to a bigger share for the province and the concerned barangays and towns.

Last January 3, he visited and handed checks of at least P1.4 to Baclayon town and P840,000 to Barangay Cambanac; P240,000 to San Juan Buenaventura; and P1,220,332.80 to Barangay San Roque.

The local governments of Tubigon, Maribojoc and Balilihan also received their share of the mining income on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Bohol Environmental Protection Task Force reported making a total of 85 apprehensions for unauthorized quarry and sand and gravel extraction in 156 areas that they monitor three times a week.

It added that three ‘mined-out areas’ are also undergoing rehabilitation in Trinidad, Talibon and Alicia towns.

